Divers call off search for 16-year-old boy believed lost in White River during canoe trip near downtown

INDIANAPOLIS — Rescue crews have called off a search for a teenage boy who is believed to be in the White River near downtown.

Divers with the Indianapolis Fire Department began searching for the boy shortly after 7 p.m. Firefighters say the teen was in a canoe with an adult male and a dog when they panicked near a dam and jumped from the boat, which then overturned.

The adult and the dog got out of the water, but the boy has yet to be located.

Divers were searching the area of the river roughly between West 10th Street and West 16th Street for about two hours. They eventually were forced to call off the search for the teenager due to darkness and will resume Wednesday morning.