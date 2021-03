A toddler is recovering after being pulled from a retention pond in Fishers Monday afternoon.

Police said the child was pulled from the pond around 3:45 p.m. near Heroic Way and Endurance Drive.

Medics transported the child to IU Saxony Hospital and then to Riley Children’s Hospital.