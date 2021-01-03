Sugar Creek fire crew rescues dog stuck in ice

Jack the dog was returned to his owners who tell SCFD he is doing well and enjoying all the extra hugs and kisses.

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — A dog is safe and warm with its family thanks to the Sugar Creek Fire Department.

Around 2:45 p.m. Saturday, the Sugar Creek FD was called to Green Valley Hunting and Fishing Area on a report of a dog stuck in the ice.

When crews arrived, they found a beagle that had fallen through the ice and was unable to get back to dry ground.

SCFD personnel wearing ice suits worked their way to the dog and were able to successfully retrieve him.