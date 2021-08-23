$14.8 million project doubles Wheeler Mission's Center for Women & Children

It comes at a crucial time, with women and children now the fastest growing homeless population in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — On Monday, city leaders and the Indiana Fever toured Wheeler Mission's expanded Center for Women and Children.

The $14.8 million expansion doubled the space for housing and services and comes at a crucial time. Women and children are now the fastest growing homeless population in Indianapolis.

"From the roof garden we have to the family apartments, just a lot of appreciation. I'm so thankful that the women and children we serve can just feel a sense of dignity and worth that the building portrays," said Colleen Gore, Wheeler's chief program officer.

The expanded center officially opened its doors to Hoosiers in need two weeks ago.