$14.8 million project doubles Wheeler Mission's Center for Women & Children

INDIANAPOLIS — On Monday, city leaders and the Indiana Fever toured Wheeler Mission's expanded Center for Women and Children.
The $14.8 million expansion doubled the space for housing and services and comes at a crucial time. Women and children are now the fastest growing homeless population in Indianapolis.
"From the roof garden we have to the family apartments, just a lot of appreciation. I'm so thankful that the women and children we serve can just feel a sense of dignity and worth that the building portrays," said Colleen Gore, Wheeler's chief program officer.
The expanded center officially opened its doors to Hoosiers in need two weeks ago.
