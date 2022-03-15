1 killed in 2-car Tippecanoe County crash

The crash happened on U.S. Highway 231 North at County Road 600 North on Monday afternoon.

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — One person died in a two-car crash on a Tippecanoe County highway Monday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., deputies from the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office and members of the Purdue Fire Department, Otterbein Volunteer Fire Department, and Tippecanoe Emergency Ambulance Service responded to U.S. Highway 231 North and County Road 600 North on a report of a two-car crash.

Officers found three people who were in a Mercedes Benz GL450 suffering non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The driver and only person in another passenger car died at the scene from their injuries, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office said.

A preliminary investigation indicated the Mercedes was traveling north on U.S. 231 North and the other car was traveling west on County Road 600 North at the time of the crash.

The identities of those involved in the crash are not yet being released, pending identification of the deceased driver by the Tippecanoe County Coroner's Office.