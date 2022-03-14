Centerville man dies after being hit by train in Wayne County

Investigators believe Daryl King didn't hear the approaching train, possibly because the noise from the tractor and other equipment on the property was too loud.

HAGERSTOWN, Ind. — A Centerville man died after being struck by a train in Wayne County on Monday morning, authorities said.

Daryl King, 61, was filling a tractor-trailer with grain in the 4300 block of North Jacksonburg Road in Hagerstown when he was struck by a train that was traveling east.

Wayne County Sheriff Rany Retter said investigators believe King didn't hear the approaching train, possibly because the noise from the tractor and other equipment on the property was too loud.

The force of the train caused King to fall near his trailer which subsequently overflowed, burying King in a mound of grain.

Retter said dispatched received a 911 call from a Norfolk Southern Train Conducter just after 10 a.m. who said a person had been struck by their train.

First responders arrived and tried to rescue King but ultimately he died from his injuries.

Retter said investigators checked the Norfolk Southern safety and warning systems, all of which appeared to be functioning properly at the time of the crash.