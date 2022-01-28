Slick roads contribute to deadly U.S. 31 crash

Police said snow and ice were contributing factors in the crash.

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — One person is dead after a crash in Hamilton County Friday morning.

Police said four vehicles were involved in the crash on U.S. 31 South between 246th and 256th streets.

Police said weather was a contributing factor to the accident.

One other person involved in the crash suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not yet released the name of the person killed in the crash.