Slick roads contribute to deadly U.S. 31 crash

Police said snow and ice were contributing factors in the crash.

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — One person is dead after a crash in Hamilton County Friday morning. 

Police said four vehicles were involved in the crash on U.S. 31 South between 246th and 256th streets. 

Police said weather was a contributing factor to the accident.  

One other person involved in the crash suffered non-life-threatening injuries. 

Police have not yet released the name of the person killed in the crash.

