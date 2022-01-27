Former IU student charged with rape

Police said the assault happened at Teter Hall in early December.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Monroe County Prosecutor's office charged a former Indiana University student with rape.



Police said the former student assaulted a woman while she was throwing up in a dorm bathroom.



Samuel Elliott, 18, faces at least one count of rape.

According to court documents, Elliott was among a group of people drinking alcohol in a room at Teter Hall in December.

The victim said she got sick and ran to the restroom.

According to court documents, Elliott asked the victim if they could have sex. The victim told Elliott she was too intoxicated to make a decision.

Investigators said Elliott then sexually assaulted her in the bathroom.

IU said Elliott is no longer a student. He will make an initial court appearance on Feb. 4.