1 dead in crash near Camby, 6 others injured

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a crash on Indy’s southwest side.

Police said the crash happened on Kentucky Avenue near Camby Road and involved seven vehicles.

Police said a woman died at the scene.

One person was taken to the hospital in serious condition and five others were transported in stable condition. Two children involved in the crash suffered minor injuries.

Police said multiple good Samaritans stopped to help get people out of the vehicles.