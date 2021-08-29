Search underway for missing Middletown man at Geist Reservoir

According to DNR Jeremy Skittrall, 45, entered the water from his boat around 6:30 p.m. and never resurfaced.

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a Middletown man went missing in the water at Geist Reservoir Saturday evening.

According to a media release from the Department of Natural Resources, Jeremy Skittrall, 45, entered the water from his boat around 6:30 p.m. and never resurfaced.

Multiple agencies responded to reservoir off Olio Road and began searching for Skittall with sonar and divers.

Search operations were suspended at 11 p.m. Saturday night and resumed Sunday morning.