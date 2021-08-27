IMPD investigating child struck in east side hit-and-run

The child was struck on Mitthoeffer Road early Friday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS — A girl is in serious condition after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver Friday morning on her way to the school bus on the far east side of Indianapolis.

Metro Police officers were called just before 7 a.m. to the intersection on Penrith Drive and Mitthoeffer Road just north of East 25th Street on a report of a child struck.

Officers found the girl in the middle of the road. She was taken to Riley Hospital for treatment.

Authorities have not shared her name.

Officer Samone Burris of IMPD said, "(The girl) didn't deserve to be left in the road with no aid" by the driver who hit her and kept going.

IMPD said they are looking for a red vehicle that was headed north on Mitthoeffer Road when the girl was struck and is asking the driver or anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

If you have information, you can call Det. Eric Snow of IMPD at 317-327-6549. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

If you know the driver, the Marion County Sheriff's Office shared a message.

"The driver that hit the child this morning is likely nervous about turning themselves in. Just a reminder, we operate the civilian-administered Safe Surrender program where people that have warrants or have committed a crime can turn themselves in at the time and place of their choosing with loved ones or faith leaders present. This might be the thing that nudges someone into doing the right thing."