State of Indiana pays $15M for unemployment helpline workers who can’t offer much help

INDIANAPOLIS — Despite spending millions of dollars to fix the problem, Indiana continues to fall further behind in its effort to address hundreds of thousands of backlogged unemployment claims.

Data obtained by 13 Investigates reveals the Indiana Department of Workforce Development had more than 1.2 million pending unemployment claims at the end of October – a significant increase from the 708,000 pending claims DWD acknowledged in late July.

Some of the pending claims, filed by laid-off Hoosiers between early March and the beginning of October, date back as far as April.

“I haven’t gotten one dime, and I’ve been waiting a long time,” said Indianapolis hair dresser Kim Saunders.

Saunders applied to DWD for pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA) in April, a few weeks after she had to temporarily close her northwest-side hair salon due to the state’s emergency COVID-19 order.

The order, signed by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb in March, shut down all non-essential businesses. Seven months later, Saunders is still waiting to collect unemployment from her 10-week layoff.

DWD recently sent her a letter that inaccurately states she was “not able and available for employment” during the time of the shutdown.

“I wasn’t able to work in my field because we were grounded as an industry, but I was able to work. I’ve been working for 30-plus years, and this is the first time ever in my life I had to fill out unemployment,” Saunders told 13News. “Seven months? What am I supposed to do? It’s just wrong.”

DWD said many of the PUA applications it is reviewing are fraudulent, which requires more investigation by its staff members, contributing to the huge backlog.

But a whistleblower said the long delays are actually created by mismanagement of DWD resources, which is leaving laid-off Hoosiers broke and homeless while state taxpayers rack up large bills.

The whistleblower works for a company called Navient, which earlier this year signed a $15 million contract to answer phone calls to the DWD unemployment helpline.

About 300 contracted Navient workers now answer calls from frustrated and angry Indiana claimants who are wondering why they must wait months to get their unemployment checks.

The whistleblower told 13 Investigates, the Navient workers desperately want to help the laid-off workers with their backlogged claims, but DWD won’t let them.

“We know that we're not actually helping anyone… we really can’t,” explained the contractor. He said Navient employees who answer helpline calls are expected to talk to callers about their unemployment problems, but cannot offer any resolutions.

“What ARE you allowed to do?” 13News investigative reporter Bob Segall asked the worker.

“Nothing. We really can't do anything... What we're supposed to do is read off a few scripts to let them know, ‘This is the problem. A claims investigator may need to reach out to you.’ That's essentially it, and the Department of Workforce Development thinks it can be just that cut and dry with people. But I assure you anyone that we are talking to doesn't want to hear those scripts,” the contractor said.

13 Investigates reviewed the scripts, which tell DWD contractors exactly what to tell Hoosiers calling the unemployment helpline for assistance.

“They do pay us pretty well, but some people on my team come in feeling sick to their stomach because we can’t really help anybody. Claimants are just going to be yelling at us the majority of the day, so we don’t feel good at the end of the day,” the whistleblower said. “We’re going on six months doing this. It’s taking an emotional toll knowing we actually can’t help people.”