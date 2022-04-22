x
13 Investigates

Hoosier Lottery Pays $1.7 million after vendor error

The Hoosier Lottery began paying out claims for errors that were discovered in the Golden Jackpot Fast Play game.
Hundreds of Hoosiers thought they won $5,000 on a $20 Golden Jackpot Fast Play ticket this weekend.

INDIANAPOLIS — A vendor error is making some Hoosier Lottery players $5,000 richer. 

The Hoosier Lottery reports it’s already completed claims for 392 Fast Play tickets.

The lottery tells 13 Investigates it’s paid out at least $1,785,000. 

So far, 28 submissions are still pending.

Back in March, the Hoosier Lottery launched its new $20 Golden Jackpot Fast Play game. 

It stopped selling tickets hours later after noticing a vendor error made every ticket a $5,000 winner.

Hoosier Lottery reported it sold 632 “winning” $20 Golden Jackpot Fast Play tickets. 

The error was reportedly maid by vendor IGT. 

At first, players did not know if Hoosier Lottery would honor the tickets.

13 Investigates then reported that same vendor was involved in a similar mistake in Kentucky. 

A few days later Hoosier Lottery announced players would get the $5,000.

Players had to fill out a claim form before collecting their winnings. Most said they were able to pick up a check within two weeks or so after completing a security call.

Right now, Hoosier Lottery is paying for the mistake but said it’s, “exploring available options for recovery."

