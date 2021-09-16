Susan G. Komen's 'More Than Pink Walk' returning Oct. 16

INDIANAPOLIS — Susan G. Komen's "More Than Pink Walk" returns on Oct. 16.
The annual event will be held at Celebration Plaza at White River State Park in downtown Indianapolis.
The event will be taking place in person, but there will still be a virtual option available for those interested.
"This is an exciting event. Every one of us, no matter who we are or where we live, deserves a chance at living a long and healthy life. Together, we will make certain that no one faces breast cancer alone," said Jennifer Milewski, the state executive director of Susan G. Komen, Indiana & Kentucky.
Funds raised from the event support Komen’s advocacy, research investments and support of people facing breast cancer.
For more information on registering and to begin fundraising, click here.
What other people are reading:
- Hundreds hold vigil in memory of 7-year-old Indianapolis girl killed near school
- 'I had COVID... lost my job': A look inside Lawrence Township eviction court
- Parents demand change at intersection where 7-year-old girl was killed
- Now hiring: These are some companies in central Indiana hiring thousands of workers
- Lawsuit against Hamilton Southeastern Schools goes to Indiana Supreme Court
- SC lawyer planned his own shooting for $10M life insurance payment, authorities say