Susan G. Komen's 'More Than Pink Walk' returning Oct. 16

INDIANAPOLIS — Susan G. Komen's "More Than Pink Walk" returns on Oct. 16.

The annual event will be held at Celebration Plaza at White River State Park in downtown Indianapolis.

The event will be taking place in person, but there will still be a virtual option available for those interested.

"This is an exciting event. Every one of us, no matter who we are or where we live, deserves a chance at living a long and healthy life. Together, we will make certain that no one faces breast cancer alone," said Jennifer Milewski, the state executive director of Susan G. Komen, Indiana & Kentucky.

Funds raised from the event support Komen’s advocacy, research investments and support of people facing breast cancer.

For more information on registering and to begin fundraising, click here.