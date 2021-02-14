Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Indiana vaccinations closing in on 800K

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through Indiana State Department of Health.

Indiana vaccinations closing in on 800K

As of Saturday, 799,639 Hoosiers had received a first dose of vaccine, and 320,575 are fully vaccinated, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

Hoosiers age 65 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are currently eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 27.57 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 5:30 a.m. ET Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 484,200 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 108.5 million confirmed cases with more than 2.39 million deaths and more than 60.9 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Germany tightens border checks to keep out virus variants

Germany has implemented tighter border controls on its frontiers with the Czech Republic and Austria’s Tyrol province in an effort to stem the spread of more contagious coronavirus variants. The new restrictions that took effect Sunday limit entry from those areas to German citizens and residents, truck drivers, transport and health service staff and a few others, who have to register online and show a negative coronavirus test.