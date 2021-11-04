Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Pop up vaccination clinics today in Indy, Carmel

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Sunday, April 11, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indianapolis youth vaccination clinic today

A number of health organizations will host a pop-up vaccine clinic at Light of the World Christian Church in Indianapolis this weekend.

The pop-up clinic will begin Saturday and run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

That time slot is only for all adults 18 years or older.

On Sunday, April 11, the clinic's hours will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. for youth ages 16 and 17.

Registration information was directly provided to church patrons and area neighbors.

Appointments are still available for other members of the community.

Pre-registration is required by visiting lovelwcc.org or calling 317-202-7508.

Pop up clinic in Carmel Sunday

There are several other mass vaccination clinics planned for our area including today in Carmel.

The Hamilton County Health Department along with the City of Carmel and Trinity Free Clinic will host a pop-up clinic this morning.

It's at the Jill Perelman Pavilion at West Park at 2700 West 116th Street in Carmel starting at 9 a.m.

They'll be administering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to the first 1,000 people who register at www.ourshot.in.gov.

The Hamilton County Health Department hopes to host more pop-up vaccination clinics like these in the coming weeks.

South Korea to resume AstraZeneca jab for ages 30-60

South Korea said it will resume administrating AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine to all eligible people between the ages of 30 and 60.

Last week, South Korea suspended the use of AstraZeneca vaccines for those 60 or younger while awaiting the outcome of the European Medicine Agency’s review.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Sunday it will restart the use of AstraZeneca vaccine beginning Monday, citing studies showing that the vaccine's benefits outweighs the risk of side effects.

An agency statement said those aged 30 or younger will be excluded, as U.K. authorities have recommended they take alternative vaccines.

It says it’s found three cases of blood clots from vaccinated people in South Korea — but none belong to the type of side effects determined by European authorities.

Those who would get AstraZeneca vaccines from Monday include medical workers and people in long-term care facilities, those at special schools and welfare centers for disabled people and homeless people.

In recent days, South Korea has been experiencing a steady increase in new coronavirus infections. Earlier Sunday, South Korea reported 677 new confirmed cases, raising the total to 109,559 with 1,768 deaths.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 31.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 5"30 a.m. ET Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 561,700 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 135.4 million confirmed cases with more than 2.92 million deaths and 76.9 million recoveries.

The actual number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Report: Hotel will house Olympic athletes with COVID-19

Athletes at the Tokyo Olympics who come down with minor symptoms of COVID-19 could be isolated in a hotel lined up by local organizers of the games, according to Japan's Kyodo news agency, which cited unnamed officials with “knowledge of the plan.”

Kyodo said the organizers are working to secure 300 rooms in a hotel near the Athletes Village. It said the rooms would be for athletes and staff who do not need to be hospitalized.

The measure underlines the risk of trying to hold the Olympics and Paralympics during a pandemic.

Official: Chinese vaccines' effectiveness low

In a rare admission of the weakness of Chinese coronavirus vaccines, the country’s top disease control official said their effectiveness is low and the government is considering mixing them to give them a boost.

The director of the China Centers for Disease Control, Gao Fu, said Chinese vaccines don’t have very high protection rates. Gao was speaking at a conference in the southwestern city of Chengdu. Beijing has distributed hundreds of millions of doses in other countries while also trying to promote doubt about the effectiveness of Western vaccines.