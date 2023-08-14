Red Cross 'Knock Out The Need' blood drive returns Aug. 23-24

A decline in donations has the Red Cross asking people to donate.

INDIANAPOLIS — Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood for surgeries, cancer treatments or injuries.

WTHR-TV is a partner in this effort to keep blood on the shelves.

"WTHR cares about the needs of our community, and we are proud to partner with the American Red Cross to address this urgent need for blood donations," said Michael Brouder, WTHR president and general manager. "We hope our viewing audience joins us on this mission to save lives."

With such a strong need for donations, the "Knock Out The Need" Blood Drive will take place Jan. 4-5.

The drive will go from 1-7 p.m. at the following locations:

Carmel - Cool Creek Nature Center – 2000 E 151st Street

Indianapolis - Delta Airlines/Indy Airport – 7800 Col. H. Weir Cook Memorial Drive – Baggage Claim 1

Greenwood - Our Lady of Greenwood – 335 South Meridian Street

Greenfield - Hancock County Fairgrounds 4-H Building – 620 Apple Street

Bloomington - Ivy Tech Community College - Shreve Hall – 200 Daniels Way

Tipton - IU Health Tipton - Community Classroom – 1000 South Main Street

For more information on donating blood, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, call 1-800-733-2767, or click here.