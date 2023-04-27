American Red Cross 'Sounds the Alarm' on fire safety

Home fires are the number one disaster that it responds to every day.

INDIANAPOLIS — The American Red Cross is pushing its "Sound the Alarm" campaign as it works to spread fire safety awareness.

According to the organization, home fires are the number one disaster that it responds to every day.

Red Cross workers often provide financial assistance and other services to help with immediate needs including:

Emergency Lodging: Securing hotel rooms to get families through those first days.

Financial Assistance: For immediate essentials like food, clothing, and toiletries, Red Cross provides an average of $605 in financial assistance to each family.

Long-term support: Help families navigate insurance paperwork, replace lost possessions and more.

According to the Red Cross, cooking is the number one cause of home fires followed by electrical issues and smoking.

Here are some of the assistance statistics Red Cross is providing on a state and local level:

The State of Indiana:

Home Fires – 1,945

Average Assistance per Household – $670.00

Number of Individuals Assisted at Home Fires – 7,238

Total Assistance Financial Support - $1,727,080.00

Smoke Alarms Installed – 2,734

Greater Indianapolis:

Home Fires – 336

Average Assistance per Household – $650.00

Number of Individuals Assisted at Home Fires – 1,544

Total Assistance Financial Support - $350,940

Smoke Alarms Installed – 378