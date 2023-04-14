Indiana family meets man who received son's heart

The family of an organ donor got to hear his heart beat yet again.

BROOKVILLE, Ind. — Debbie and Dan Patterson of Brookville, IN say their son, Nick would help anyone in need.

"He was very quiet, kind and funny, the best sense of humor. That's what I loved about him the most," Debbie Patterson said.

Nick died of a drug overdose in 2021.

He was 31.

"He struggled for a long time. It was very unexpected. He had been clean for two years and then this happened," Patterson said.

The Pattersons say Nick was an organ donor. His heart and both of his kidneys were donated.

On Friday, the Patterson's got to meet the man who received Nick's heart.

Law enforcement veteran Keith Thrower and his wife drove from Milwaukee, Wisconsin to the Indiana Donor Network to meet the Patterson's.

"I ain't as tough a cop as I thought I was," said Thrower through tears as he hugged Debbie Patterson.

Thrower asked if they wanted to listen to his heart.

"We waited for it for two years, so it was emotional. It was exciting too, to get to that point," Patterson said.

Thrower suffered several heat attacks, had triple bypass surgery and undiagnosed Legionnaire's disease.

His doctor said his life was fading fast, unless he received a new heart.

Thrower got the call that saved his life.

"I was going to actually get an inscription to thank Nick on my arm, but [my doctor] said you already have tattoos, just be happy with what you've got," said Thrower.

Thrower couldn't be more thankful.

"If it wasn't for the Patterson's, I wouldn't be here. I just had to say thank you. It's just something you feel you have to do as a recipient," said Thrower

Nick's name is now among others on the Indiana donor Network wall.

It's something the Pattersons can hold onto, knowing their son could help save a life.