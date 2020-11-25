Indiana coronavirus updates: Hamilton County stricter restrictions begin Wednesday

Coronavirus updates from Wednesday, Nov. 25.

INDIANAPOLIS — Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

Hamilton County stricter restrictions begin Wednesday

A new public health order with stricter restrictions go into effect in Hamilton County Wednesday, Nov. 25. Hamilton County is currently under the orange (moderate to high transmission) level of the state's color-coded metrics.

Here is what is in the order if the county remains in the orange level:

The Hamilton County Health Department will not approve any safety plans for social gatherings of more than 250 people.

Organizers of social gatherings and events at venues with multiple, clearly separate areas, such as banquet rooms, conference rooms or multiple sports fields, must submit a safety plan for each separate area up to a maximum of 250 individuals per gathering or event.

Attendance at community recreational sports leagues and tournaments will be restricted to 250 people (including participants, personnel and spectators).

If the county is upgraded to the red (very high transmission) level, here's what will change:

The Hamilton County Health Department will not approve any safety plans for social gatherings of more than 100 people.

Organizers of social gatherings and events at venues with multiple, clearly separate areas, such as banquet rooms, conference rooms or multiple sports fields, must submit a safety plan for each separate area up to a maximum of 100 individuals per gathering or event.

Attendance at community recreational sports leagues and tournaments will be restricted to 100 people (including participants, personnel and spectators).

Restaurants, bars, taverns, nightclubs and other establishments providing in-person food and drink service must limit capacity to 50% of indoor capacity.

Restaurants, bars, taverns, nightclubs and other establishments providing in-person food and drink service must be closed and cleared of customers between the hours of 12 a.m. and 5 a.m. to perform enhanced cleaning and disinfecting protocols.

Restaurants, bars, taverns, nightclubs and other establishments providing in-person food and drink service will only be allowed to seat customers at tables. Bar seating will be closed.

Gyms, exercise, and fitness centers (including yoga studios, dance studios, karate studios, martial arts studios and other similar fitness centers) must limit capacity to 50%.

Cultural, entertainment and tourism sites (including museums, music venues, auction venues, flea market and parks) must limit capacity to 50%.

All other non-essential entertainment businesses (including movie theaters, bowling alleys, trampoline parks, boating and marina facilities, and rock wall climbing facilities) must limit capacity to 50%.

Personal service businesses (including salons, barber shops, nail salons, spas, microblading and tattoo parlors) may remain by appointment. Face coverings may be removed for beard trimming or as required to complete the service.

Schools will be allowed to implement their own plans for ensuring health and safety.

The county also said residents are strongly encouraged to quarantine for 14 days if they travel to or from another county, state or country.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 12.59 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 3:30 a.m. ET Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 259,000 deaths and 4.69 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been more than 59.81 million confirmed cases with more than 1.41 million deaths and 38.3 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Butler limits capacity at Wednesday's basketball season opener

Butler University will limit capacity at Hinkle Fieldhouse for its men's basketball season opener to 1,500 fans. The Bulldogs will play Western Michigan Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Following the season opener, Butler will consider increasing the fan capacity to 2,000 for Sunday night's game against Eastern Illinois at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Butler will limit capacity at Hinkle Fieldhouse for its men’s basketball season opener to 1,500 fans. The Bulldogs will host Western Michigan Wednesday at 6 p.m.



--> https://t.co/0Ir3fJUv4J — Butler Basketball (@ButlerMBB) November 23, 2020

"As the first game of the season approaches, we decided that this is a prudent step to take," said Barry Collier, Butler Vice President and Director of Athletics. "Capping our fan capacity at roughly 15 percent for the season opener takes into account the trending COVID-19 numbers that we are seeing locally."

The Marion County Public Health Department had approved a fan capacity of 25 percent at Hinkle Fieldhouse, which is a little under 2,300 fans.

MCPHD drive-thru testing sites changing hours during holiday week

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites operated by the Marion County Public Health Department are changing for the week of Thanksgiving.

Sites that have testing hours on Wednesday will close at noon. All sites will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Regular testing hours will resume Monday, Nov. 30.

Testing is free, but you need to register in advance and make an appointment. Appointments can be made at MarionHealth.org/indycovid or call 317-221-5515.

Los Angeles County in-person dining restrictions begin Wednesday

Los Angeles County officials are prohibiting in-person dining for at least three weeks as cases rise throughout the holiday season.

The new rules will take effect Wednesday at 10 p.m. local time. Restaurants, breweries, wineries and bars will only be able to offer takeout, drive-thru and delivery services.

Officials had warned that these restrictions could come into play if the county's five-day average of new cases was above 4,000. Sunday's five-day average was 4,097 cases.