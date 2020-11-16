Fishers considers $500 fines for breaking health department orders aimed at slowing the pandemic

New, tougher public health orders take effect in Fishers on Wednesday, but fines for violators are being put on hold for now.

FISHERS, Ind. — The city of Fishers is considering fines up to $500 for individuals and business who ignore pandemic restrictions.

The city council was set to vote on the ordinance Monday night, but it was suddenly pulled from the agenda, a spokesperson said, to allow more time for questions, concerns and public comment.

This is happening as new, tougher public health orders begin Wednesday. The Fishers Health Department issued new pandemic restrictions that are tougher than those issued by the state.

The public health orders include face masks, social gatherings, special events, sporting events, bars and restaurants. Churches are exempt.

Is someone going to get a summons for walking down the street without a mask?

"No, they are not," replied city attorney Chris Greisl. "They will get educational efforts first."

According to Greisl, most residents and businesses are following the rules, but some apparently aren't getting the message.

"We do know there are instances where we do have willful violators of the rules and have been an issue to date," he said.

The problem is bigger than Fishers.

The Hamilton County Health Department is also considering putting teeth into its enforcement of the pandemic restrictions.

"We are an enforcement agency," said Chris Walker, the department's public health preparedness coordinator. "There has to be something for us to enforce."

Walker said they are looking into existing laws for ways to strengthen their enforcement efforts.

"When you look into state code and county ordinances, I think there is some mechanisms, especially for restaurants in particular," he explained.

COVID-19 has sickened almost 10,500 Hamilton County residents and killed 153.

"Everything we are doing as a community is geared at keeping our schools open here in Fishers and keeping our businesses open here in Fishers," Greisl explained.