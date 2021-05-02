Kroger to pay $100 to employees getting COVID-19 vaccine

Employees who cannot receive the vaccine because of medical or religious reasons can complete a health and safety course to receive the payment.

INDIANAPOLIS — Kroger and its family of companies will pay $100 to every worker that gets the COVID-19 vaccine. The money will be distributed when the employee receives the full manufacturer-recommended doses of the vaccine and shows appropriate proof of vaccination to their human resources representative.

Kroger is also thanking employees again, this time with a $100 store credit and 1,000 fuel points for hourly frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center associates. Those rewards will be loaded to employees' loyalty cards on Thursday, Feb. 11.

"Through the unknowns of this pandemic, our associates have risen to the challenge and shown the true meaning of Our Purpose—To Feed the Human Spirit," said Tim Massa, Kroger's chief people officer. "Since March, we have invested more than $1.5 billion to both reward our associates and to safeguard our associates and customers through the implementation of dozens of safety measures that we continue to execute today."