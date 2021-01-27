Indiana offering more locations for COVID-19 vaccinations, new ways to register

The state hopes to be able to open vaccinations up to Hoosiers 65 and older in the next week.

INDIANAPOLIS — The state announced Wednesday that it was notified by the federal government that it will receive an additional 13,000 doses per week. Around 477,000 Hoosiers have received one dose of vaccine and 113,000 have received both doses.

Here is a look at the current vaccination rates in Indiana:

Age 80+: 51 percent

Age 70+: 57 percent

Health care workers and first responders: 60 percent

The state hopes to be able to open vaccinations up to Hoosiers 65 and older in the next week. Currently, vaccinations are for those 70 and older in Indiana.

In the past week, Meijer, Kroger and Walmart have started or plan to start offering the vaccine at select stores around the state. Walmart will use the state system through ourshot.in.gov and by calling 211.

Here are the Walmart locations:

735 Whitfield Dr. in Columbus

1501 E. 29th St. in Muncie

16865 Clover Rd. in Noblesville

3167 S. State Rd. 3 in New Castle

1133 N. Emerson Rd. in Greenwood

2501 Walton Blvd. in Warsaw

5780 Franklin St. in Michigan City

316 Indian Ridge Blvd. in Mishawaka

2347 Veterans Memorial Pkwy S in Lafayette

2399 S. State Road 46 in Terre Haute

Meijer and Kroger will use their own sign-up systems.

Kroger will administer vaccines at 45 Indiana pharmacies. At the moment, this service does not apply to all Kroger stores, only to counties suggested by the Indiana Department of Health. The locations around central Indiana are: