Indiana offering more locations for COVID-19 vaccinations, new ways to register

INDIANAPOLIS — The state announced Wednesday that it was notified by the federal government that it will receive an additional 13,000 doses per week. Around 477,000 Hoosiers have received one dose of vaccine and 113,000 have received both doses.
Here is a look at the current vaccination rates in Indiana:
- Age 80+: 51 percent
- Age 70+: 57 percent
- Health care workers and first responders: 60 percent
The state hopes to be able to open vaccinations up to Hoosiers 65 and older in the next week. Currently, vaccinations are for those 70 and older in Indiana.
In the past week, Meijer, Kroger and Walmart have started or plan to start offering the vaccine at select stores around the state. Walmart will use the state system through ourshot.in.gov and by calling 211.
Here are the Walmart locations:
- 735 Whitfield Dr. in Columbus
- 1501 E. 29th St. in Muncie
- 16865 Clover Rd. in Noblesville
- 3167 S. State Rd. 3 in New Castle
- 1133 N. Emerson Rd. in Greenwood
- 2501 Walton Blvd. in Warsaw
- 5780 Franklin St. in Michigan City
- 316 Indian Ridge Blvd. in Mishawaka
- 2347 Veterans Memorial Pkwy S in Lafayette
- 2399 S. State Road 46 in Terre Haute
Kroger will administer vaccines at 45 Indiana pharmacies. At the moment, this service does not apply to all Kroger stores, only to counties suggested by the Indiana Department of Health. The locations around central Indiana are:
- Bartholomew
- 3060 N. National Road in Columbus
- Boone
- 10679 N. Michigan Road in Zionsville
- 5 Boone Village in Zionsville
- 2420 N. Lebanon Street in Lebanon
- Delaware
- Pay Less 1500 W. McGalliard Road in Muncie
- Pay Less 715 S. Tillotson Ave. in Muncie
- Hamilton
- 11700 Olio Road in Fishers
- 9799 E. 116th Street in Fishers
- 7272 Fishers Crossing Drive in Fishers
- 172 W. Logan Street in Noblesville
- 1217 S. Rangeline Road in Carmel
- 150 W. 161st Street in Westfield
- 14800 Hazel Dell Crossing in Noblesville
- 17447 Carey Road in Westfield
- Hancock
- 1571 N. State Street in Greenfield
- Henry
- 120 S. Memorial Drive in New Castle
- Howard
- 2821 S. Washington Street in Kokomo
- 605 N. Dixon Road in Kokomo
- Johnson
- 5961 N. Sr 135 in Greenwood
- 2200 Independence Drive in Greenwood
- 3100 Meridian Park Drive in Greenwood
- 970 N. Morton Street in Franklin
- Madison
- Pay Less 1845 N. Scatterfield Road in Anderson
- Pay Less 1900 Applewood Ct. in Anderson
- Pay Less 3050 Meridian Street in Anderson
- Monroe
- 528 S. College in Bloomington
- 1825 Kinser Pike in Bloomington
- 4025 S. Old S.R. 37 in Bloomington
- 500 S. Liberty Drive in Bloomington
- 1175 S. College Mall Road in Bloomington