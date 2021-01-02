Indiana opens COVID-19 vaccine to 65 and older

The vaccine requires two doses and the appointment for the second dose will be made at the clinic when the first dose is administered.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health is now opening COVID-19 vaccinations to those 65 and older.

The vaccine is available at no cost, and appointments can be made by clicking here. Hoosiers who do not have access to a computer or cell phone or who need assistance with registration can call 211 or contact one of Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging for assistance. A caregiver or loved one can make an appointment on behalf of an eligible senior.

Meijer, Kroger and Walmart have started offering the vaccine at select stores around the state. Meijer and Kroger will use their own sign-up systems. Walmart will use the state system through ourshot.in.gov and by calling 211.

The vaccine requires two doses and the appointment for the second dose will be made at the clinic when the first dose is administered.

Hoosiers age 60 and older comprise 22.5 percent of the population but account for 64.1 percent of hospitalizations and 93.3 percent of COVID-19 deaths. Additional groups will be added as more vaccine becomes available.

Follow these steps to register online:

Go to ourshot.in.gov.

Click on the link in the red box near the top of the page that says "Click here to find a vaccination site."

Select the county you live in.

Select a vaccine clinic available in your county.

Select the blue link that says "Click here to register."

Select the group you belong to and enter your date of birth.

Certify that you are within the group selected.

Click "Schedule an appointment."