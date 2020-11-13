Parents react to e-learning health order

Thursday's announcement means all schools in Marion County will have to make the switch by the end of the month.

INDIANAPOLIS — Having to go back to e-learning is the situation everyone wanted to try to avoid. But by the end of the month, in-person classes are over in Marion County with all schools moving back to virtual learning.

"Now we’re right back to square one. We’re going right back to virtual and I’m like, ‘What is that going to do to her morale?” said parent Joleen Lazarowicz.

Lazarowicz has two children in Perry Township Schools and she would have loved for schools to stay open, but ultimately feels this was the right call.

“I’m actually surprised it wasn’t sooner, just because cases have been increasing so much since break,” said Lazarowicz. “We’re never going to get better or past this if we don’t do something and we have to start doing something before it is too late.”

It’s not just public schools, but all schools in Marion County will have to make the switch by the end of the month due to the county health order.

Leia Moore specifically switched her two kids to a charter school at the beginning of the school year to keep them learning in person. The new order has her nervous.

“Especially for a parent that there is only one parent in the household trying to teach and if you got multiple kids in multiple grades, it makes it real hard because you can’t give each child the same amount of attention,” said Moore.