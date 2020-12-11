Marion County schools announce dates for virtual learning as COVID numbers soar

Marion County high schools are currently at 18 percent positivity rate, middle schools are at 14 percent and elementary schools are at 8 percent.

INDIANAPOLIS — Dr. Virginia Caine with the Marion County Public Health Department provided an update on the changes in Marion County schools and extracurricular activities:

All Marion County schools must return to virtual instruction no later than Monday, Nov. 30. This includes all grades from K-12.

Extracurricular and sporting events can only include participants, parents, guardians and support personnel.

The order ends Jan. 15, 2021.

The situation is so critical, some school districts aren’t waiting. They are closing and switching to remote learning well before the health department’s deadline.

Wayne Township schools return to virtual learning on Monday. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Butts, said the west side district was planning to discontinue in-person learning even before the order was issued.

“Right now it is not safe for us to move forward with our students and staff in person,” Dr. Butts said.

Dr. Butts went on to explain that the number of students, teachers and other staff members testing positive for COVID-19, showing symptoms or quarantined, has reached critical levels.

“That it is becoming an issue with not only our ability to deliver instruction, serve meals, transport children but to operate safely,” he said.

Marion County high schools are currently at 18 percent positivity rate, middle schools are at 14 percent and elementary schools are at 8 percent. You can find more on the reported school cases using the state's dashboard by clicking here.

Shortly after the Marion County Public Health Department announcement, other school districts also began notifying parents when they would move to virtual learning. Here is the list so far:

Perry Township going virtual Nov. 30

Perry Township Schools will move to remote learning Nov. 30. That means all students in kindergarten through 12th grade will receive instruction online.

Washington Township going virtual Nov. 18

The MSD of Washington Township announced it would move to virtual instruction only for all schools and students PK-12 effective Wednesday, Nov. 18.

IPS, Lawrence school to return to e-learning Nov. 23

After Mayor Hogsett announced all Marion County schools must return to e-learning by Nov. 30, Indianapolis Public Schools announced they'd make the transition a week early.

The district's statement:

"Under the guidance of the Marion County Public Health Department, Indianapolis Public Schools will return to 100% remote learning for all grades (Pre-K–12), starting Monday, November 23 through Monday, January 18. We will provide more detailed information to our families and staff within the next 24 hours. As always, the health and safety of the IPS family is our top priority."

Lawrence Township had this message on its website: "Effective Monday, November 23, at the direction of the Marion County Public Health Department, the MSD of Lawrence Township will be shifting to K-12 virtual instruction."

Wayne Township going virtual Nov. 16