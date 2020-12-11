Indiana coronavirus updates: Mayor Hogsett, Dr. Caine to provide update on Marion County restrictions

Coronavirus updates from Thursday, Nov. 12.

INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Hogsett, Dr. Caine to provide update on Marion County restrictions

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Marion County Public Health Department Director Dr. Virginia Caine are providing an update on Marion County's latest COVID-19 data and restrictions on various activities.

The virtual press conference is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. ET.

US reports most single-day COVID-19 deaths since May

The United States had a total of 1,984 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, the highest single-day death total since May, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

The last time COVID-19 deaths were this high on a single day was six months ago on May 6, with 2,349 deaths. The day with the highest record of virus deaths is April 15, with 2,609 -- according to Johns Hopkins count.

This news comes as communities across the country experience a spike in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations. The new wave appears bigger and more widespread than the surges that happened in the spring and summer — and threatens to be worse.

Already, more than 241,000 people have died across the country since the virus hit the U.S. at the beginning of the year. The United States also leads the world with more than 10.4 million confirmed positive COVID-19 cases.

“The virus is spreading in a largely uncontrolled fashion across the vast majority of the country,” said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious-disease expert at Vanderbilt University.

But there is also some good news.

Doctors now better know how to treat severe cases, meaning higher percentages of the COVID-19 patients who go into intensive care units are coming out alive. Patients have the benefit of new treatments, namely remdesivir, the steroid dexamethasone and an antibody drug that won emergency-use approval from the Food and Drug Administration on Monday. Also, testing is more widely available.

In addition, a vaccine appears to be on the horizon, perhaps around the end of the year, with Pfizer this week reporting early results showing that its experimental shots are a surprising 90% effective at preventing the disease.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 10.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 3:30 a.m. ET Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 241,000 deaths and 3.99 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been more than 52.16 million confirmed cases with more than 1.28 million deaths and 33.95 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Center Grove middle, high school students moving to blended schedule

Center Grove students in grades 6-12 are moving to a blended schedule starting on Thursday, Nov. 12.

Elementary school students are not affected by the changes.