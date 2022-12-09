New COVID-19 booster shots going out to Hoosiers: Who should sign up

Newly-approved COVID-19 booster shots are going into the arms of Hoosiers nearly two weeks after the CDC endorsed the upgraded shots.

INDIANAPOLIS — It is a tool to help fight the most dominant strains of the coronavirus.

The CDC reports the updated Pfizer vaccine is available for people 12 years and older. The updated Moderna vaccine is available for people 18 years and older. Both help fight the most dominant strains of the Omicron variant.

As long as Hoosiers meet the age requirements, they are eligible for either vaccine, regardless of the initial dose, according to the Indiana Department of Health. Leaders there say shipments of the vaccines are still arriving in the Hoosier State.

"The new COVID-19 boosters are being shipped in waves," said IDOH's Megan Wade-Taxter. "Some providers have them available now, while others are still awaiting their shipments."

Officials suggest Hoosiers use the state's online vaccine site map to find a location that works best for them.

"Hoosiers can search for a mobile unit or contact their healthcare provider or pharmacy to see if the vaccines have arrived," said Wade-Taxter.

13News reached out to some of central Indiana's largest pharmacies, including CVS and Walgreens.

#COVID19 guidance and resources help you better understand your risk of getting very sick from COVID-19 and to make decisions that help keep you safe and healthy. Learn more: https://t.co/Y7F3RDTa9s. pic.twitter.com/fCcDwXducc — Indiana Department of Health (@StateHealthIN) September 7, 2022

Officials with CVS say locations across the area are now offering the new booster shots, with more doses coming in on a rolling basis over the coming days and weeks. Appointments are recommended and can be made online.

Similarly, Walgreens is also offering the new boosters with shipments arriving daily. Their online portal shows appointments available across central Indiana.

The CDC recommends Hoosiers sign up for an appointment if it has been more than two months after the latest vaccine dose.