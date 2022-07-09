Franciscan Health to offer drive-thru flu clinics in central Indiana this month

Vaccines for COVID, shingles and pneumonia will also be available at the clinics.

INDIANAPOLIS — As summer begins to wind down, another season is about to take hold – the flu season.

But getting a shot in the arm — whether it be for the flu, COVID-19, shingles or pneumonia — just got easier.

Franciscan Health Immunization Services is offering a new series of drive-through flu clinics in various locations throughout central Indiana for anyone 6 months and older.

The flu shots available are high dose, egg-free, flu mist and quadrivalent options. Vaccines for COVID (Pfizer for those 5 and older), shingles and pneumonia will also be available at the clinics.

Here are the dates and locations for the four clinics planned this month:

Saturday, Sept. 17 (10 a.m.-3 p.m.) Franciscan Health Indianapolis campus, 8111 S. Emerson Ave.

Sunday, Sept. 18 (10 a.m.-2 p.m.) Franciscan Health Stones Crossing, 1703 Stones Crossing Road, Greenwood

Wednesday, Sept. 21 (3 p.m.-6 p.m.) Franciscan Physician Network Columbus Primary & Specialty Care, 123 2nd St., Columbus

Sunday, Sept. 25 (9 a.m.-1 p.m.) Franciscan Physician Network CityWay Family Medicine, 426 S. Alabama St., downtown Indianapolis

Franciscan Health is asking patients to bring their insurance cards. If they don't, Franciscan Health said "appropriate charges will be applied."

Franciscan Health will also offer clinics in October.