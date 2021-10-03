Indy airport opening COVID-19 testing site for travelers, employees

The testing site will be available to travelers and badged employees.

INDIANAPOLIS — Travelers will soon be able to get tested for COVID-19 at the Indianapolis International Airport.

The airport is teaming up with JFI Medical to open a COVID-19 testing site Thursday, March 11 that will be exclusive to individuals traveling through the airport and badged employees.

"Providing onsite, optional COVID-19 testing opportunities for airport employees and our travelers is another example of our customer service in action," said Mario Rodriguez, Indianapolis Airport Authority's executive director. "Throughout the pandemic, we've kept the health and safety of our people as the number-one priority and this optional COVID-19 testing service provides another example of how we’re getting through this together."

The testing site is optional for travelers, and it is not part of TSA screening. It will be located in the baggage claim area and open Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays from 4-8 a.m. and 2-8 p.m. Tests can also be scheduled around those times as an airline requires. Pre-registration is required.

In January, the CDC issued an order requiring international travelers to have proof of a negative COVID-19 test before boarding a flight into the United States. That order does not apply to domestic travelers.

The airport will offer two types of tests — a PCR test for $135 yielding results in 24 hours and a rapid test for $95 yielding results in one hour. If a traveler or employee would like both tests, they can be purchased for $200. Health insurance providers may cover the costs of the tests.