Indianapolis International Airport named 'Best Airport' for 9th consecutive year

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis International Airport is being recognized as one of the best airports in the world.

For the ninth consecutive year, the Indianapolis International Airport has been awarded the Airports Council International’s 2020 Airport Service Quality Award for Best Airport in North America.

This is the 10th time the Indianapolis International Airport has won the award for its category of airports that accommodate 5 million to 15 million passengers each year.

The ACI acknowledged the Indianapolis International Airport for “providing a superior customer experience under trying circumstances."

“This year’s awards celebrate airports that are prioritizing the travel experience for passengers at a time when the voice of the passenger has never been more important," said ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira in a press release.