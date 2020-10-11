Indianapolis International Airport earns health recognition for response to COVID-19 pandemic

The Indianapolis International Airport is one of eight airports in the United States that has received the designation during the pandemic.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis International Airport has received recognition for its cleanliness in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Airports Council International certified the airport with its Airport Health Accreditation, which assesses an airport’s compliance with new health measures and procedures, including cleaning and disinfection, physical distancing, staff protection, physical layout, passenger communications and passenger facilities.

Face coverings are required inside the airport's terminal for employees and guests, and plexiglass shields have been installed in high-traffic areas, such as ticket counters, TSA security checkpoints and boarding gates, to protect staff and passengers.