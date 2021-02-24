Indiana University plans for in-person fall 2021 semester at all campuses

The university will still have some health and safety precautions in place in the fall.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University is planning for in-person classes at all of its campuses for the 2021 school year. IU President Michael McRobbie said they expect the fall semester to return to mostly normal operations.

"This decision has been made on the basis of advice from IU's medical and public health experts who have been leading the university's comprehensive and successful response to the COVID-19 pandemic for nearly a year now," McRobbie said. "It has also been made possible because of the dedicated, determined and creative actions of our students, faculty and staff, to whom we are deeply grateful."

The university will still have some health and safety precautions in place in the fall. How much it will be able to be back to normal will depend on the vaccination rate of those in the IU community.

"As we have learned from the experience of the past year, in the face of this deadly pandemic we cannot set any of our plans in stone," McRobbie said. "As long as the pandemic is with us, we must be ready to adjust course rapidly, and we will constantly review our plans, activities and operations."

Indiana University is urging everyone in the IU community to get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible.