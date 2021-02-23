x
Foul play not suspected in death of student in IU dormitory

Police found Joma Leonardo, 20, dead in his Eigenmann Hall room on Thursday evening.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The death of a student in an Indiana University Bloomington dormitory is under investigation. 

IU spokesperson Chuck Carney identified the student as Joma Leonardo, a third-year student from Indianapolis. 

Carney told 13News Leonardo, 20, was found dead in his Eigenmann residence hall room Thursday night. 

According to the Indiana Daily Student, Leonardo was a resident life coordinator. IDS said officers were dispatched to to the room around 6:40 p.m. to conduct a check of Leonardo's well-being.

The Monroe County coroner’s office is investigating and an autopsy was ordered, but Carney said there was "no suspicion of foul play or self-harm."