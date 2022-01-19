State health department reportedly out of COVID-19 rapid tests for clinics

The Parke County Health Department said the state doesn't have any more of their rapid COVID-19 tests to offer clinics.

INDIANAPOLIS — Increased access to at-home rapid tests could be crucial for Hoosiers this week.

The Parke County Health Department said the state doesn't have any more of their rapid COVID-19 tests to offer clinics. The department said they asked the state to send more tests their way after a clinic ran out.

That's when Indiana health leaders told them they were completely out, too, and weren't sure when more would be in stock.

"I didn't think at this point, almost two years later, we would be in this situation," said Vincent Topps.

Topps lives in Fishers. He was surprised to hear about the worsening test shortage.

"I thought everything would start to subside. Now seeing the uptick and the huge spikes, just extremely surprising that we would still need as much testing as we need," he said.

UPDATE: The state has informed us that they are completely out of rapid tests for COVID-19. The test site at 395 Parkway... Posted by Parke County Health Department on Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Before this, the state was already experiencing a rapid test kit shortage. Two weeks ago, it changed guidance limiting rapid tests to people under 18 and symptomatic Hoosiers age 50 or older.

Topps said hearing rapid tests kits could be unavailable to even those groups now is worrisome.

"Considering that this virus has mutated to a couple of different strands, It may not end any time soon. Most of America, we will probably need more testing," said Topps.

He plans to continue taking the necessary precautions in hopes he won't need a rapid test anytime soon.

"I wear multiple types of masks, still going into facilities watching hands, keeping distance, and not going around large crowds," said Topps