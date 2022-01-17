Indiana coronavirus updates: Record number of student cases reported for last week

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Record number of Indiana COVID-19 cases reported for calendar month

There have now been more COVID-19 cases reported in January than any other month during the pandemic and we're only halfway through the month.

The Indiana Department of Health has reported 195,194 cases through Jan. 16. That tops the previous high of 173,671 cases in December 2020.

There were 13,506 cases of COVID among students in Indiana reported for the week ending Jan. 14. That is several thousand more than the previous record. An additional roughly 2,000 cases reported were connected to the week prior.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 66.42 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 5 a.m. Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 851,700 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 330.88 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 5.54 million deaths and more than 9.67 billion vaccine doses administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

IU women's basketball game postponed

Due to COVID-19 protocols in the Indiana University women's basketball program, the game with Michigan State, scheduled for Wednesday night, is being postponed.

A future date for the game has not been set. If the game is not able to be rescheduled, it would count as a “no contest” for both teams.

Ticket holders will receive information from the ticket office on next steps.

Heritage Christian cancels middle, high school classes Tuesday

Illness and staffing absences continue to plague Heritage Christian School. Classes will be canceled for middle and high school students Tuesday. It will not be an e-learning day. Students in sixth grade and below will have class in-person as normal.

Parents said circumstances in the next few days could require additional closures.

The campus will remain open and the schedule unchanged for extracurricular activities.

Carmel hosting mobile COVID-19 testing and vaccine clinic this week

The Indiana Department of Health is hosting a free mobile testing and vaccination clinic in Carmel this week.

The clinic will be held at the Jill Perelman Pavilion, located at 3000 W. 116th St., from Wednesday, Jan. 19-Saturday, Jan. 22 from noon-8 p.m.

Click here or call 211 to register. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are accepted.

Joint Chiefs chairman and Marine Corps chief have COVID-19

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing very minor symptoms, a spokesperson said Monday. The Marine Corps said its commandant, Gen. David Berger, also has COVID-19.

Milley, who has received the vaccine and a booster shot, tested positive on Sunday, Joint Chiefs spokesperson Col. Dave Butler said in a statement. Milley was isolating himself and working remotely from a location where he can perform all his duties, Butler said.

The Marine Corps said in a statement that Berger also tested positive, giving no other details except to say his ability to work is unaffected. Other Joint Chiefs of Staff members tested negative, Butler said.

Milley’s most recent contact with President Joe Biden was on Wednesday at the funeral of Gen. Raymond Odierno, who died of cancer in October. Milley, 63, tested negative several days before the contact with Biden and every day after until Sunday, the Joint Chiefs statement said.

Insurers must now reimburse cost of at-home COVID tests

Most Americans will be able to get reimbursed for COVID-19 tests that they purchase starting Jan. 15. But before Americans start sending their insurer the bill, there are a couple of caveats they need to know.

Private insurers will be required to cover the cost of up to eight at-home rapid tests per month per insured person, according to a new Biden administration rule.

People will have the option of buying tests at a store or online, then seeking reimbursement from their health insurance provider. Insurers are being incentivized to work with pharmacies and retailers to develop plans to cover the cost of the tests with no out-of-pocket cost to customers, but those programs will not be immediately widespread.

The Biden administration says the procedures will differ from insurer to insurer, and it is encouraging Americans to save receipts from rapid test purchases for later reimbursement and to reach out to their insurance providers for information.

Critically, the requirement only covers purchases on or after Saturday. Insurers are not expected to retroactively reimburse the cost of tests purchased earlier.

Those with public health insurance through Medicare, or without insurance, will be directed to covidtests.gov to order tests or to community health centers in their area offering free testing.

Federal testing website launches Wednesday; 4 tests permitted per home

The White House said the federal website where Americans can request free COVID-19 tests will begin accepting orders on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

The announcement comes as the administration looks to address nationwide shortages, but supplies will be limited to just four free tests per home.

Americans shouldn’t expect a rapid turn-around on the orders, and Americans will have to plan ahead and request the tests well before they meet federal guidelines for when to use a test.