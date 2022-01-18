Indiana House passes bill weakening employer COVID vaccine mandates

The bill would require a business with a COVID-19 vaccine mandate to recognize medical and religious exemptions and provide the ability to opt out through weekly testing and/or natural immunity.

Last week, the House amended the bill to take out language that penalized a business through unemployment insurance if an employee quit over a vaccine mandate. The bill was also amended to say a company could not enter into a contract or bid after March that would contain a provision requiring an employee to receive an immunization against COVID-19 unless the above exemptions were allowed.