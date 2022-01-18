x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Politics

Indiana House passes bill weakening employer COVID vaccine mandates

The bill passed 57-35 with several Republicans choosing to vote against it.
Credit: AP
House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, speaks during the annual Organization Day at the Statehouse, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana House passed HB 1001 on Tuesday, weakening employer COVID vaccine mandates and eliminating Gov. Eric Holcomb's state of emergency. 

The bill passed 57-35 with several Republicans choosing to vote against it.

The bill would require a business with a COVID-19 vaccine mandate to recognize medical and religious exemptions and provide the ability to opt out through weekly testing and/or natural immunity.

Last week, the House amended the bill to take out language that penalized a business through unemployment insurance if an employee quit over a vaccine mandate. The bill was also amended to say a company could not enter into a contract or bid after March that would contain a provision requiring an employee to receive an immunization against COVID-19 unless the above exemptions were allowed. 

The measure now goes on to the Senate to consider.

Related Articles

 

In Other News

Former State Inspector General Running For Prosecutor