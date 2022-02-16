Indiana coronavirus updates: Noblesville, Carmel Clay Schools roll back mask mandate amid declining numbers

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 78.03 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 925,560 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 415.76 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 5.83 million deaths and more than 10.25 billion vaccine doses administered.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Noblesville, Carmel Clay Schools roll back mask mandate amid declining numbers

Another central Indiana school district has elected to roll back its mask mandate due to a decrease in quarantines and positive cases across the district.

In a message to families, Noblesville Schools said it would move to mask optional at all schools starting Tuesday, Feb. 22.

The district said it will continue to follow quarantine requirements, keep an eye on the district's COVID data and make adjustments to its protocols as needed. All of this will be done in an effort to keep schools open and in person.

This news comes on the heels of another school district deciding to remove its mask mandate, as well.

Carmel Clay Schools announced Monday that face masks will be optional in schools starting Tuesday, Feb. 22. Carmel Clay Schools had restarted the mask policy on Aug. 16. Administrators cited a decline in positive cases and quarantines in the district as a basis for lifting the mandate.

The school district will continue to follow state requirements for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

Both districts urged parents to continue to monitor their children for signs of illness and keep them home if they are sick.

Federal guidelines still require students and staff to wear masks while on school buses.

IPS offers families 2 chances to catch up on immunizations

Indianapolis Public Schools will give families two chances to catch up on missed routine immunizations and COVID-19 vaccines in upcoming clinics at Crispus Attucks High School.

The first clinic is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 15, followed by another catch-up clinic on Wednesday, March 16.

The event is open to everyone and will include free school supplies and raffles every 30 minutes for $50 gift cards from MDwise. Parents and caregivers should sign up online at patients.vaxcare.com/registration. You will need to enter the enrollment code IN65942, then select Crispus Attucks 2/15 or 3/16. Registration is encouraged but not required.

Anyone who needs a ride to the clinic can call MDwise customer service at 800-356-1204.

Children younger than 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult with a valid ID, such as a driver’s license, identification card or passport.

Insurance is not required, but if a child is covered by health insurance, that information must be shared at the clinic.

Dates and Times:

Feb. 15, 2:45 p.m. to 6 p.m.

March 16, 2:45 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Crispus Attucks High School, 1140 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St., Indianapolis