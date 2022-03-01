Carmel Clay Schools roll back mask mandate amid declining numbers

The school district cited a drop in positive cases and quarantines in dropping the mask mandate.

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel Clay Schools are removing their mask mandate amid declining COVID-19 numbers.

The district announced Monday that face masks will be optional in schools starting Tuesday, Feb. 22. Carmel Clay Schools had restarted the mask policy on Aug. 16.

Administrators cited a decline in positive cases and quarantines in the district as a basis for lifting the mandate.

The school district will continue to follow state requirements for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals and urged parents to continue to monitor their children for signs of illness and keep them home if they are sick.