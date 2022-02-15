Indiana coronavirus updates: Carmel Clay Schools roll back mask mandate amid declining numbers

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carmel Clay Schools roll back mask mandate amid declining numbers

Carmel Clay Schools are removing their mask mandate amid declining COVID-19 numbers.

The district announced Monday that face masks will be optional in schools starting Tuesday, Feb. 22. Carmel Clay Schools had restarted the mask policy on Aug. 16.

Administrators cited a decline in positive cases and quarantines in the district as a basis for lifting the mandate.

The school district will continue to follow state requirements for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals and urged parents to continue to monitor their children for signs of illness and keep them home if they are sick.

Federal guidelines still require students and staff to wear masks while on school buses.

IPS offers families 2 chances to catch up on immunizations

Indianapolis Public Schools will give families two chances to catch up on missed routine immunizations and COVID-19 vaccines in upcoming clinics at Crispus Attucks High School.

The first clinic is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 15, 2022 followed by another catch-up clinic on Wednesday, March 16.

The event is open to everyone and will include free school supplies and raffles every 30 minutes for $50 gift cards from MDwise. Parents and caregivers should sign up online at patients.vaxcare.com/registration. You will need to enter the enrollment code IN65942, then select Crispus Attucks 2/15 or 3/16. Registration is encouraged but not required.

Anyone who needs a ride to the clinic can call MDwise customer service at 800-356-1204.

Children younger than 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult with a valid ID, such as a driver’s license, identification card or passport.

Insurance is not required, but if a child is covered by health insurance, that information must be shared at the clinic.

Dates and Times:

Feb. 15, 2:45 p.m. to 6 p.m.

March 16, 2:45 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Crispus Attucks High School, 1140 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St., Indianapolis

Enrollment code: IN65942, then select Crispus Attucks and the date you will attend, either 2/15 or 3/16.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 77.91 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 922,470 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 413.50 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 5.82 million deaths and more than 10.22 billion vaccine doses administered.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Key US-Canada bridge reopens after police clear protesters

The busiest U.S.-Canada border crossing reopened late Sunday after protests against COVID-19 restrictions closed it for almost a week, while Canadian officials held back from a crackdown on a larger protest in the capital, Ottawa.

Detroit International Bridge Co. said in a statement that “the Ambassador Bridge is now fully open allowing the free flow of commerce between the Canada and US economies once again.” Esther Jentzen, spokeswoman for the company, said in a later text to The Associated Press that the bridge reopened to traffic at 11 p.m. EST.

The crossing normally carries 25% of all trade between the two countries, and the blockade on the Canadian side had disrupted business in both countries, with automakers forced to shut down several assembly plants.