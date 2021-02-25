Indiana coronavirus updates: Mayor Hogsett, Dr. Caine to provide Marion County update Thursday morning

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Thursday, Feb. 25.

INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Hogsett, Dr. Caine to provide Marion County update Thursday morning

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Marion County Public Health Department Director Dr. Virginia Caine are providing an update Thursday, Feb. 25 on the county's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The virtual press conference is scheduled to begin at 10:45 a.m. ET.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 28.33 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. ET Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 505,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 112.55 million confirmed cases with more than 2.49 million deaths and 63.51 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Walmart hosting COVID-19 community vaccine event in Indianapolis

Walmart is working to get COVID-19 vaccine to locations that prioritize access for those deemed most vulnerable, as well as operational capabilities. The retailer will begin administering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines with a clinic inside the Indianapolis Urban League at 777 Indiana Ave.

The clinic will begin vaccinations on Thursday, Feb. 25 for anyone eligible under current Indiana guidelines. Those eligible include: health care workers, first responders and people 60 years and older.

Walmart factored in demographic information, local health needs, staffing and medically underserved data to identify initial locations where the company thinks it can make the greatest impact in increasing vaccine access.

Moderna has created COVID vaccine to battle South African variant

Moderna announced Wednesday it has brewed experimental doses of its COVID-19 vaccine that better match a mutated version of the virus and is ready for tests to tell how the update works.

Health authorities say first-generation COVID-19 vaccines still protect against variants of the virus that are emerging in different parts of the world. But in case the vaccines eventually need to be updated, manufacturers are working on how to tweak their recipes.

The variant currently sparking the most concern is one that first emerged in South Africa. Moderna said it made doses of vaccine specifically targeted to that variant and shipped them to the National Institutes of Health for study.

U.S. regulators say a revamped vaccine wouldn’t need to be studied for months in thousands of people, but it would need testing in several hundred people to see if their immune systems react similarly to the updated shot as to the original.

Moderna said it also has begun testing whether simply giving a third dose of the original vaccine would offer an extra immune boost that could guard against variants, even if it’s not an exact match.

US has 'lowest flu season' on record during COVID pandemic

February is usually the peak of flu season, with doctors' offices and hospitals packed with suffering patients. But not this year. The flu has virtually disappeared from the U.S., with reports coming in at far lower levels than anything seen in decades.

Experts say that measures put in place to fend off the coronavirus — mask wearing, social distancing and virtual schooling — were a big factor in preventing a “twindemic” of the flu and COVID-19. A push to get more people vaccinated against the flu probably helped, too, as did fewer people traveling.

#DYK? COVID-19 and flu can both cause fever and cough, but shortness of breath is more common with #COVID19 than flu. Use this chart to learn more about the similarities and differences of COVID-19 and flu.



Learn more: https://t.co/7JvVEcIerm. pic.twitter.com/XrjhXUIpMV — CDC (@CDCgov) February 22, 2021

Another possible explanation: The coronavirus has essentially muscled aside the flu and other bugs that are more common in the fall and winter. Scientists don't fully understand the mechanism behind that, but it would be consistent with patterns seen when certain flu strains predominate over others, according to Dr. Arnold Monto, a flu expert at the University of Michigan.