Indiana coronavirus updates: Marion County curfew, capacity changes begin Monday

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Monday, March 1.

INDIANAPOLIS — Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 28.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 1:30 a.m. ET Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 513,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 114.06 million confirmed cases with more than 2.53 million deaths and 64.41 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Marion County curfew, capacity changes begin Monday

On Thursday, Feb. 25, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Marion County Public Health Department Director Dr. Virginia Caine provided an update on the county's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hogsett said the following changes go into effect Monday, March 1:

Bar capacity will increase to 50 percent with bar seating as long as social distancing is followed (up from 25 percent).

Indoor restaurant capacity will increase to 75 percent with social distancing protocols in place (up from 50 percent).

The curfew for bars, restaurants and music venues will move to 2 a.m. (back from midnight).

Gym and music venue capacity will increase to 50 percent (up from 25 percent).

Noblesville to start vaccinating homebound residents Monday

The Noblesville Fire Department plans to start administering the COVID-19 vaccine to homebound residents in their area beginning Monday, March 1. This is part of the Homebound Hoosier EMS Vaccine Administration Program.

Paramedics will visit homebound Noblesville residents who have made arrangements with the county health department. Noblesville has 16 residents on the list for vaccination as of Friday, Feb. 26.