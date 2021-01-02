Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC requiring travelers to wear masks on all public transportation

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Monday, Feb 1.

INDIANAPOLIS — Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 26.18 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 12:30 a.m. ET Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 441,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 102.95 million confirmed cases with more than 2.22 million deaths and 57.03 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

CDC: Travelers required to wear masks on all public transportation

The CDC now says that by Feb. 1 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern, all passengers on public transportation will be required to wear a mask.

The pending order from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was announced late Friday as the country startlingly finished its deadliest month of the pandemic so far.

The order covers all forms of public transportation including boats, airplanes, taxis, ride sharing vehicle services, busses and subways. Passengers will be required to wear masks while waiting, boarding, traveling and disembarking, the order said.

Passengers must have both their nose and mouth covered with a mask. Cloth masks should have two or more layers of a breathable, tightly woven fabric. The CDC asks that masks be secured to the head with ties, ear loops or elastic bands that go behind the ears.

If wearing a gaiter, they should have two layers of fabric or be folded in two. Masks can be manufactured or homemade, reusable or disposable, the CDC says.

For more on the CDC's guidance on proper and effective masks, visit the agency's website to see the order.

Hamilton County moving COVID-19 vaccine clinic to larger building

The Hamilton County Health Department is moving the COVID-19 vaccine clinic to a larger building on Monday, Feb. 1. The clinic was previously at the Annex Building at the 4-H Fairgrounds in Noblesville. The new clinic will take registered patients at the Exhibition Hall.

Hamilton County receives about 800 doses of COVID-19 vaccine per week. That amount is expected to double by mid-February. The clinic being moved to the Exhibition Hall will allow up to 3,600 doses per week.