Indiana coronavirus updates: Walmart, Sam's Club to begin administering vaccines Friday

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Friday, Feb. 12.

INDIANAPOLIS — Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Walmart, Sam's Club to begin administering vaccines Friday

Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, Feb. 12.

Eligible customers can schedule a vaccine appointment using the Walmart and Sam's Club websites once appointments are available. People making an appointment would need to meet Indiana guidelines, which are for people 65 and older at this point.

The federal vaccine allocation to the stores will be focused on underserved communities with limited access to health care.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 27.39 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. ET Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 475,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 107.8 million confirmed cases with more than 2.36 million deaths and 60.31 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

CDC to announce school reopening guidance Friday

Facing criticism that President Joe Biden has not acted aggressively enough on reopening schools, the White House on Thursday said it’s aiming for a full reopening but will defer to science experts on how to achieve it in the middle of a pandemic.

The White House drew criticism this week when it said schools would be considered opened if they teach in-person at least one day a week. Asked about it Thursday, press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden hopes to get students in the classroom five days a week as soon as it’s safe.

Psaki did not detail a timeline for that milestone, however, saying the administration will act on new school guidance that’s expected to be released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

US to have enough vaccine for 300 million Americans by summer, Biden announces

President Joe Biden visited some of the nation's leading scientists on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19 on Thursday, as he announced the U.S. will have enough supply of the vaccine by the end of the summer to inoculate 300 million Americans.

Biden toured the Viral Pathogenesis Laboratory at the sprawling National Institutes of Health complex just outside Washington that created the COVID-19 vaccine now manufactured by Moderna and being rolled out in the U.S. and other countries. He was also set to address the agency's team of researchers and scientists, who have investigated treatments for COVID-19 and other dangerous diseases.

The U.S. is on pace to exceed Biden’s goal of administering 100 million vaccine doses in his first 100 days in office, with more than 26 million shots delivered in his first three weeks. Meanwhile, Biden is moving to ease supply bottlenecks and ensure the nation has enough of the current two-dose vaccines to protect 300 million Americans.

Biden announced on Thursday that the U.S. had secured contractual commitments from Moderna and Pfizer to deliver the 600 million doses of vaccine by the end of July — more than a month earlier than initially anticipated.

The pace of injections could increase further if a third coronavirus vaccine from drugmaker Johnson & Johnson receives approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

CDC: Fully vaccinated people don't need to quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

People who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 may be able to skip quarantining if they're exposed to someone infected with the coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.

Federal guidelines have typically recommended staying home for 14 days after having contact with someone who has COVID-19.

But in updated guidance posted on its website, the CDC said fully vaccinated individuals can skip quarantining if they meet certain criteria.

The criteria include that a person doesn't have any COVID-19 symptoms since the exposure and that they are fully vaccinated (meaning it's been at least 2 weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series like Pfizer and Moderna, or more than 2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine).

Because it's still unknown how long COVID-19 vaccines offer protection, the third criteria is that a person is within three months of the last dose in the immunization series.

"These quarantine recommendations for vaccinated persons, including the criteria for timing since receipt of the last dose in the vaccination series, will be updated when more data become available and additional COVID-19 vaccines are authorized," the CDC said on its website.