80-and-older population in Indiana sign up to get COVID-19 vaccine

John Hartsock hopes the vaccine gives him a second chance to celebrate his 90th birthday.

INDIANAPOLIS — The only way 90-year old John Hartsock has been able to see his family in 10 months is with him standing at the door of his home, with his kids and grandkids standing six feet away, everyone wearing masks.

“It’s just something we have to live through,” John said of the global pandemic.

The family has kept their distance, except for this past Father’s Day, when John’s daughter, Faith, threw on a plastic parka, a mask and gloves, just so she could feel safer hugging her dad.

“And I just bawled,” said Faith.

John and his family are hoping that’s soon about to change.

Friday, John got his first round of shots of the COVID-19 vaccine, after his daughter signed him up on the state’s website, ourshot.in.gov.

He’ll get the next round in February.

“He was able to get right in at 11 Friday. We just couldn’t believe it was that quick,” said Faith.

John and his family are relieved he’s on his way to being protected from the deadly virus.

Even though only four percent of the state’s population is over 80 years old, they account for more than 19 percent of the hospitalizations and more than half of the state’s deaths from the virus.

While John was able to get his vaccine appointment for Eskenazi Hospital within hours of signing up, the state reported some longer wait times on their website Friday morning because so many logged on at once.

By 4 p.m. Friday, more than 53,000 Hoosiers aged 80 and older were scheduled to get the vaccine.

“I’m looking forward to getting the other shot,” said John.