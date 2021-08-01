Indiana coronavirus updates: Hoosiers 80 and older can begin registering for vaccine Friday morning

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Friday, Jan. 8.

Indiana expanding virus shots to those 80 and older

Coronavirus vaccinations are becoming available to Indiana residents 80 and older.

The next vaccination steps announced Wednesday come after vaccinations of Indiana health care workers and nursing home residents and staffers last month.

State health officials said that they plan to start offering vaccinations in the coming weeks next to those 70 and older and then 60 and older.

Appointments for those 80 and older in all 92 counties and can be made at the website ourshot.in.gov or by calling the state’s 2-1-1 telephone assistance service.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 21.57 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States. as of 3:30 a.m. ET Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 365,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 88 million confirmed cases with more than 1.89 million deaths and 49.1 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

MCPHD launching COVID vaccine clinics in Indianapolis

The Marion County Public Health Department will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines.

Individuals 80 and older, health care workers and first-responders will be eligible to receive the vaccine. Appointments can be scheduled beginning Friday, Jan. 8 at 9 a.m. at ourshot.in.gov

Vaccine clinic hours will be as follows:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Thursday: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Bank closing lobby in Hamilton Co. Friday

The Farmers Bank will be temporarily suspending lobby access in all Hamilton County branches starting Friday, Jan. 8.

In a statement, the bank said the measure was "for the protection of our customers, staff, their families, as well as the citizens of the communities we serve."

Customers can still access in-person banking but will need to make an appointment. The drive-thru, ATM, online and remote banking services will be available at all locations.

Pfizer study suggests coronavirus vaccine works on variants from Britain, South Africa

New research suggests that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine can protect against a mutation found in two contagious variants of the coronavirus that erupted in Britain and South Africa.

Those variants are causing global concern. They both share a common mutation called N501Y, a slight alteration on one spot of the spike protein that coats the virus. That change is believed to be the reason they can spread so easily.

Most of the vaccines being rolled out around the world train the body to recognize that spike protein and fight it. Pfizer teamed with researchers from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston for laboratory tests to see if the mutation affected its vaccine's ability to do so.

They used blood samples from 20 people who received the vaccine, made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, during a large study of the shots. Antibodies from those vaccine recipients successfully fended off the virus in lab dishes, according to the study posted late Thursday on an online site for researchers.

The study is preliminary and has not yet been reviewed by experts, a key step for medical research.