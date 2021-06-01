Hoosiers 80+ can sign up for COVID-19 vaccine

The www.ourshot.in.gov website will take reservations starting Friday, Jan. 8.

INDIANAPOLIS — The coronavirus pandemic is showing no sign of slowing in Indiana.

Wednesday, the State Department of Health announced that more than 6,200 more Hoosiers tested positive for COVID-19.

Another 80 people died and the positivity rate has jumped to 16.3 percent.

There are encouraging developments. A lot more Hoosiers, elderly high risk Hoosiers, are quickly becoming eligible to get lifesaving vaccinations.

Until now, Indiana's limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine has been available to only health care workers and nursing home residents.

That changes Friday when anyone 80 years or older can sign up for a vaccination.

Within weeks public health officials expect to include Hoosiers 70 and older and then those who are 60 and older.

"It targets the population that is most likely to be hospitalized because of COVID-19 or die," said Dr. Virginia Caine, director of the Marion County Public Health Department.

With roughly half of the state's health care workers now vaccinated, clinics started vaccinating other high risk workers. They include police officers, other first responders, and department of corrections workers.

State health officials say about 140 thousand people have received the first dose of vaccine. Almost 600 more Hoosiers are fully vaccinated with a second dose.

"We definitely have the infrastructure in place to be able to provide the vaccines we have been allocated," said Dr. Lindsay Weaver, Chief Medical Officer for the Indiana Department of Health. "We of course we would love to have more vaccine and we are limited with that."

The state is making new efforts help people register for vaccinations. Post card reminders with vaccination information are being mailed.