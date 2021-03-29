Here's where you can laminate your vaccine card for free

You may soon need to carry proof that you've been vaccinated while traveling or to attend a concert.

INDIANAPOLIS — To help protect completed COVID-19 vaccination record cards against damages, some retailers are offering free lamination services.

Staples and Office Depot have announced customers can upgrade the durability of their vaccination cards with free lamination.

Office Depot said it will offer lamination services for vaccine cards for free through Saturday, July 25. Customers can visit Office Depot or OfficeMax store and provide coupon code "52516714" at checkout for the free service.

A spokesperson for Staples told CNN that the lamination service is available at all Staples locations in the US and currently does not yet have an end date.

The CDC also suggests taking a picture of your vaccination card as a backup copy if you need the information.

Security experts also say you should not post a photo of your card on social media.