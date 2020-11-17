Gov. Eric Holcomb and first lady under quarantine

Several members of the governor's security detail tested positive for COVID-19.

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb and First Lady Janet Holcomb are under quarantine after several members of the governor's security detail tested positive for COVID-19.

Holcomb and the first lady are considered close contacts and will be tested later this week, according to the governor's office.

The Indiana State Department of Health will perform the contact tracing for the Governor, First Lady and the security detail.