IU Health looking for participants for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial

INDIANAPOLIS — IU Health is enrolling 1,500 patients in a study to determine if a potential coronavirus vaccine made by AstraZeneca is safe and effective.

Thirty-thousand Americans will participate in the AZD1222 COVID-19 vaccine study. It will look into how well the investigational vaccine works for the prevention of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Participation in the study is by invitation only. If you are interested in enrolling in the IU Health study, you must register for consideration. The first step is to create a volunteer profile with All IN for Health.

To qualify, you must be 18 years old and not have had a COVID-19 diagnosis. With enrollment, you agree to participate in the screening, treatment, and follow-up periods that will take about two years. These will require multiple visits to the University Hospital and IU Academic Medical Center, which will be reimbursed at $100 in person and $25 for virtual visits.

If you are enrolled, you will be randomly assigned to receive two injections of either the investigational vaccine or a placebo, four weeks apart. Researchers say there is twice as much chance of receiving the vaccine than the placebo.

AstraZeneca put the COVID-19 vaccine trial on hold in September after a volunteer in the UK had an unexplained illness. IU Health researchers are giving an update on the trial's progress in Indiana Tuesday, and three patients who have enrolled in the study will share their experience.